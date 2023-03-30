Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 4,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 29,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Titan Mining Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.03, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53.

Titan Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Titan Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

