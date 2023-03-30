TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

TMCWW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

