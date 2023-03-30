Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading 0.5% Higher

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.66. 33,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 87,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $519.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 659,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,757,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

