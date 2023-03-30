Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 193. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

