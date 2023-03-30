TPCO (GRAMF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMFGet Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of GRAMF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 735,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,429. TPCO has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

