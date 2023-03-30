TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Up 0.1 %

TPG Pace Beneficial II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 11,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,677. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG Pace Beneficial II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTPG. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Beneficial II

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

