TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $313.93

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.93 ($3.86) and traded as low as GBX 263.50 ($3.24). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.24), with a volume of 1,354,206 shares trading hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 313.63. The company has a market cap of £880.65 million, a P/E ratio of -201.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at TR Property Investment Trust

In related news, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 7,456 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.60 ($30,688.78). Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

