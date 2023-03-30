Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,259 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,270 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

NYSE CRM opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

