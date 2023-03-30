Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

NYSE BA opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.64. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

