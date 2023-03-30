Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,408,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 2,947,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trainline Price Performance

OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $3.00 on Thursday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. Trainline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNLIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 343 ($4.21) to GBX 310 ($3.81) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.00.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

