TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. 2,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,319. The company has a market cap of $62.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.84. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.