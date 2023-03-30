TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Down 5.8%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 664,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

TransEnterix Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Featured Articles

