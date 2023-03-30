TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TANNZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. 6,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.
