TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Down 46.2% in March

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TANNI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

