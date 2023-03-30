Traxx 1-Day Volume Reaches $398,524.58 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Traxx has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $398,524.58 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Traxx token can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Traxx Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

