TRON Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $4.63 billion and $257.49 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004613 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003229 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001531 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,036,897,490 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.