TRON Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $4.63 billion and $257.49 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009703 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003979 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003229 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001531 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,036,897,490 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
