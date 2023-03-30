TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 22,516 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 6.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12,101.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 737,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,951,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 252,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 219,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,775,000 after buying an additional 202,411 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. 190,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,827. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

