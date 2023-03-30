TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,791 Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,549 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $524.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

