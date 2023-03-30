TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.46. 737,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,229. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

