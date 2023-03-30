TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

