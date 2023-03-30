TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1,030.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,856 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $104.73. 6,934,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,593,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

