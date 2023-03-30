TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 640.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,217,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,063,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

