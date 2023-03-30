TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average is $107.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

