TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,703 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after buying an additional 3,774,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,760 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $22,532,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 769,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $12,676,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 1,153,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.