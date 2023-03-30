TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,623. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.27. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

