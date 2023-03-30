Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Bank of America

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $39.67 on Monday. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $99.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,409,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,442,627. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,654,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

