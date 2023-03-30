TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TSR Stock Performance
Shares of TSRI stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 1,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631. TSR has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter.
TSR Company Profile
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
