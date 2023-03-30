TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSR Stock Performance

Shares of TSRI stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 1,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631. TSR has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TSR Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TSR by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

