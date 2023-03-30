Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.27.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,149 shares of company stock worth $1,867,804. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio Stock Up 1.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Twilio by 125.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

