Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,149 shares of company stock worth $1,867,804. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $63.76. 701,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,829. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

