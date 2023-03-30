UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.97. 10,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. UCB has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

