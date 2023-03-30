uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 235,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 118.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ UCL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,234. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

