Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ultralife by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULBI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.93. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,311. The company has a market cap of $63.39 million, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Ultralife has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

