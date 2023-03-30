Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Uni-President China Price Performance
Shares of UPCHY remained flat at $105.08 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37.
About Uni-President China
