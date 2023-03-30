Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Shares of UPCHY remained flat at $105.08 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

