UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UniFirst stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.53. 139,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,047. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.39. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $205.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

