Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Cut by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,527. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.