Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of UUU stock remained flat at $2.25 on Wednesday. 3,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,354. The company has a market cap of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

