Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Acquires $783,358.30 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $783,358.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 621,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,537.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 6,282 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.68.

Shares of UTI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 196,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,574. The stock has a market cap of $239.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

