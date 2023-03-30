Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 6,282 Shares

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 478,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,153.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 112,390 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $783,358.30.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 2.6 %

Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 196,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 18.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,409,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UTI. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

Featured Articles

