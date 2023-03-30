Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.13

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 24314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $679.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

In other news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

