Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Up 46.2% in March

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 576,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of UROY stock remained flat at $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 245,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,341. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.94.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
