Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Up 46.2% in March

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 576,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of UROY stock remained flat at $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 245,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,341. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 563,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 74.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

