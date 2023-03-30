USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $2.90. USD Partners shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 27,171 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on USD Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

USD Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.13%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

