Utrust (UTK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.58 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $50.74 million and $22.58 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

