V2X (NYSE:VVX) vs. Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Financial Review

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) and Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares V2X and Vow ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V2X $2.89 billion 0.42 -$14.33 million $0.21 186.14 Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vow ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than V2X.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V2X 0 0 2 1 3.33 Vow ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for V2X and Vow ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

V2X currently has a consensus target price of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.44%. Given V2X’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe V2X is more favorable than Vow ASA.

Profitability

This table compares V2X and Vow ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V2X -0.50% 14.50% 4.78% Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

V2X beats Vow ASA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About V2X

V2X, Inc. provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

