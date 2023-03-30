Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

VSS stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 107,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $126.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

