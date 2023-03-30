Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,632,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,127,624. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

