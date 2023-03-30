Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,638,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after buying an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 155,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.