Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 6.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,546,000 after buying an additional 2,676,545 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.