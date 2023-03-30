Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

