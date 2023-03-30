Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP opened at $100.95 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.09. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

