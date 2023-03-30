Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $9.15 Million Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,150,000. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

